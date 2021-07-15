ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: I’m not convinced heaven is better

The business of facing God’s judgment, which I’m sure caught your eye in that scripture above, doesn’t mean that God plans to spoil your fun on the earth or cramp your lifestyle. He’s stating a fact that all our deeds … thoughts, motivations, agendas, attitudes … are recorded in the books of heaven. When our life ends (not if) those books are opened and we will give an account of our lives in a heavenly courtroom. Jesus will be there; the only court advocate who can fight for you if your lifestyle didn’t look the way heaven hoped it would. Some of the questions may look like this: Did you live life with God in mind? Did you love people more than yourself? Did you have a relationship with Jesus Christ?

“I won’t be around for that,” you reply. “I will cease to exist when I die, so I won’t need heaven and I’m fine with it.” Unfortunately there’s a problem: Your soul was created immortal, so you don’t have a choice about ceasing to exist or not. You see, human beings were crafted by God in his image. (Genesis 1:27) God is eternal, so therefore our souls, which are the core of our essence, are eternal also. Our bodies simply house the soul temporarily. Upon death, your soul will depart to some kind of eternal home. There are only two options on that eternity: heaven or hell. You must choose. It behooves you to understand the criteria for residence in both places, by the way.

You seem to be a lively sort of person, and someone who takes risks and enjoys a challenge. Here’s your challenge: Find a Christian Bible and check out Revelation chapter 21. Then read the Book of John. While you’re reading, keep an open mind and ask God to speak to you. Ask him a question or simply spend some time alone and start a conversation with him like you would with your friends. But do not do this if you’re afraid of God responding to you. The Lord is powerful and he takes us seriously when we talk to him! Then, if you think you may have encountered God, read another book of the Bible … like Matthew … and so on. Read, ask a question, hear from God, read again, etc. The Bible has already set this challenge before you — I’m simply adding a twist. Here’s what it says: “Discover for yourself that the Lord is kind. Come to him for protection, and you will be glad.” (Psalm 34:8)

