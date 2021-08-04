ASK PASTOR ADRIENNE: Seeing God’s face: a contradiction?

Here’s how context works: a blind man, for example, asks you to describe a daisy. Your description of the flower itself may be academic in terms of color, texture, etc. But describing that daisy in the context of a meadow of flowers in morning sunshine, versus, a single stem in a vase on your kitchen table, makes all the difference in how the blind man experiences that daisy. Context brings to us the emotion, the passion, the feel, the atmosphere; filling-in critical details. We must never view the Bible in a purely academic way. We must consider it scene-by-scene in context to the whole picture.

Moses was the man anointed by God to set up the Jewish faith in terms of doctrine, bylaws, services, calendars, priesthoods and meeting places with God. This man engaged God in all kinds venues through intense, close-encounters. Moses responded by embracing God’s methods of interaction without question, which promoted him, spiritually, into broader venues. He began first with a desert bush, a voice and a flame. God met with him, we would say, face-to-face…up close and in person…on that first day at the burning-bush. Moses then encountered God in royal courts and private homes; on mountain tops, pathways, beaches and deserts often in dramatic, thundering storms. Finally, when Moses’ obedience to the construction of the tabernacle was completed, God and Moses met inside it, consistently, thereafter. “And it came about, whenever Moses went out to the tent that all the people would arise and stand, each at the entrance of his tent, and gaze after Moses until he entered the tent. Whenever Moses entered the tent, the pillar of cloud would descend and stand at the entrance of the tent; and the LORD would speak with Moses” (Exodus 33, 8, 9.) In context, we see that the presence of the Most-High God met with Moses face-to-face. What is the difference between meeting with God’s presence and meeting with him in person? Is the essence of God different from his physical being?