Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CORNELIUS – Atrium Health broke ground Wednesday on its newest hospital, Atrium Health Lake Norman. The 170,000 square-foot facility located in Cornelius will bring access to high-quality health care with

state-of-the-art-technology to a growing area which is in need of this level of care. The new hospital is expected to open its doors to patients in 2025 with approximately 280 new jobs.

Atrium Health recognizes there is a need for emergency, primary and specialty care due to the tremendous population growth of the area. The communities in North Mecklenburg County deserve close-to-home access to quality care without having to travel into Charlotte to meet their care needs. Atrium Health Lake Norman offers residents in the area that much-needed solution.

“Since first opening our doors in 1940 as Charlotte Memorial Hospital, we have been proud to be the first and best choice for care in this region,” said Ken Haynes, president of Advocate Health’s Southeast region, of which Atrium Health is a part. “We are thrilled to begin building this new state-of-the-art hospital, in order to provide the highest quality care to residents in the Lake Norman area, ensuring we are even better poised to have a profound impact on the community by providing care for all who need it.”

The new hospital will be located at the southwest corner of the intersections of Westmoreland Road and State Highway 21, in Cornelius, and will have 30 beds, maternity suites and services, an intensive care unit with four ICU beds, two operating rooms – plus a cesarean-section operating room. The emergency department, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will have eight treatment rooms and a helipad available on site.

Services at Atrium Health Lake Norman will include mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), digital radiography, fluoroscopy, two mobile x-ray units and ultrasound. In addition, there will be onsite laboratory and pharmacy services.

“Atrium Health Lake Norman, when completed in 2025, will be poised to be the health care provider of choice for the residents and those who work in the surrounding communities,” said Roy Hawkins Jr., senior vice president for Atrium Health and president of its North Area. “People seeking care need and want it to be convenient, close-to-home and for it to be of the highest possible quality. This hospital will provide that care, and as we are proud to say, it will be here for all.”

The construction of Atrium Health Lake Norman, which will include nearly 30% women, minority, or veteran owned construction partners and most are local, is one part of the Atrium Health growth plan, which includes more than $1 billion in capital expenditure investment announced in 2018.

In recent months, the health care system has opened the Palmetto Tower at Atrium Health Pineville, the new Atrium Health Union West hospital and medical office building and the new Atrium Health Mountain Island free-standing emergency department, as well as the new David L. Conlan Center at Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation on the campus of Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.