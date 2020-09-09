Barringer presented Dixon Scholarship at Price Memorial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

During the Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Children’s Day and Graduate Recognition service, Dr. Raphael Dixon Weeks presented the first Dixon Scholarship to Ms. Cambryen Barringer.

Barringer graduated in June from Northwest Cabarrus High School and is a first year student at Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia as a pre-nursing major. She is active at Price as a member of the liturgical team, youth choir, Sunday School and Youth Missionary Society.

The Scholarship, named for Thomas and Jeanne A. Dixon, was established at Price Memorial for the benefit of graduating seniors at the church who attend college for the first time.

Mr. and Mrs. Dixon were married at Price Memorial in January 1970 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Price Memorial on January 4, 2020.

Dr. Weeks organized the scholarship to honor the contributions of her parents to the youth and children of Price over the past 50 years. The endowed scholarship will be awarded annually during the Children’s Day activities to youth of Price as they graduate from high school.