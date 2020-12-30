'Blown away': Spokane Valley church raising money to help pay off millions in medical debt

(TNS) Fifteen-year-old Kristal Nieland was going into her sophomore year of high school when she was diagnosed with leukemia.

Nieland spent nearly two years in and out of hospitals for treatments — still somehow finding the strength to attend her senior prom along the way, said her mother, Shirley Carroll. She was 16 when she died in June 1987.

Carroll, a single mother trying to run her own business, not only had to contend with her daughter's death, but roughly $80,000 in medical bills after insurance. She said she made payments during and after Kristal's treatments.

Then one day, she got a call from the hospital. Her bill was paid — thanks to an anonymous donor.

"When she told me that I didn't have to pay this around $41,000, I just fell on the floor in a little puddle," she said. "I was so blown away and so grateful and so relieved because honestly, I probably would have had to sell my house."

So when Carroll, who now lives in Spokane, heard that her church would be helping to do the same for others more than three decades later, she couldn't wait to get on board.