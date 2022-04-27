Cabarrus churches join together for Stations of the Cross

The Stations of the Cross event was held on Good Friday, April 15. More than 50 members from area churches and organizations participated in the walk.

The event brought several churches together to try and gain a better understanding of the journey of Jesus Christ on his way to crucifixion. The participates involved members from Grace Lutheran Church, Central United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, St. James Lutheran Church, Forest Hill United Methodist Church and All Saints Episcopal Church.

The walk started at Grace Lutheran Church and the group continued their route through the Logan community. Along the way, the participants read scriptures and passed the cross to a representative from another church as they stopped at different stations and reflected on the suffering of Jesus.

The walk ended at Mt. Calvary Holy Church on Lincoln Street. This event was an opportunity to recreate Christ’s walk to Calvary allowing the faithful an opportunity to connect with each other and to show unity and their presence in the community and just acknowledge on this day, Good Friday, we remember the awesome sacrifice that Jesus made.

The (14) stations are like parables with a message like Christ taught.