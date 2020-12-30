Christian singer's protest rallies are 'not welcome' in Los Angeles, leaders say

"Don't let them silence you," the site says. Feucht has held rallies protesting coronavirus restrictions across the nation.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans condemned a "Let Us Worship" event held by Feutch in her city in November, WDSU reported.

"Neither the NOPD or the city in any way condone this reckless behavior in our city," Cantrell said, according to the station. "The images circulating online, I was furious."

Cantrell also asked that Lauren Daigle, a Christian singer who appeared at the November rally, not be included in a New Year's Eve television special representing Louisiana, although Daigle and producers say she was never slated to appear anyway, McClatchy News reported.

In Los Angeles, local officials and pastors say they fear lax coronavirus precautions at Feucht's planned rallies will worsen a coronavirus surge that already has Southern California hospitals in dire straits.

Some hospitals are housing patients in gift shops and cafeterias while others turn away ambulances, the Los Angeles Times reported.