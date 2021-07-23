 Skip to main content
Christmas in the Summer at He's Alive Church
Christmas in the Summer at He's Alive Church

Christmas in the summer

Christmas in the Summer will be held today, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at He’s Alive Church.

The community is invited to Christmas in the Summer, held today and Saturday, July 23-24, at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

Christmas in the Summer is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, the special guest is Epic Entertainment. Experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

Events will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. today, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, from 3-6 p.m. Dinner will be held from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

For more details and to register, go to https://www.hesalivechurch.org/christmas-in-the-summer.

