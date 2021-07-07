Christmas in the Summer at He's Alive Church

The community is invited to Christmas in the Summer, held July 23-24 at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

Christmas in the Summer is designed to be a time of fun, games, activities and more for the whole family. Plus, the special guest is Epic Entertainment. Experience their high-energy, interactive games and hilarious mascot skits, all built upon the Gospel.

Events will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, from 3-6 p.m. Dinner will be held from 6-7 p.m., and outdoor worship will be from 7-8 p.m.

For more details and to register, go to https://www.hesalivechurch.org/christmas-in-the-summer.