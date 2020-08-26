Church briefs

Were weddings valid in Michigan parish after priest learns his baptism was flawed?
By Bob Johnson
DEARBORN, MI -- The validity of some parishioners' sacraments like marriage and confession are under question after a Dearborn priest learned his baptism was invalid earlier this month.
The Associated Press reports that Father Matthew Hood learned on Aug. 6 that he was not baptized Catholic after watching a family video of his baptism where some words were improperly changed, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"On behalf of our local Church, I am deeply sorry that this human error has resulted in disruption to the sacramental lives of some members of the faithful," Archbishop Allen Vigneron of the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said in a release. "I will take every step necessary to remedy the situation for everyone impacted."
Church officials were reaching out to affected parishioners including from St. Anastasia in Troy and Church of the Divine God in Dearborn, where Hood has served since 2017.
Hood was able to remedy his situation and received priestly ordination earlier this month.
Stability in Lebanon seen as key to religious pluralism in Middle East
NEW HAVEN, Conn., (Christian Newswire) The Knights of Columbus has sent $250,000 for disaster relief to Lebanon in the wake of the devastating Beirut explosion.
"This is a great tragedy that merits the prayers and full attention of the world," said K of C Supreme Knight Carl Anderson. "The calamity in Lebanon is a threat to the vital Christian community there and threatens the existence of Christianity throughout the Middle East. This desperate situation must be addressed."
The Knights' gift was conveyed through Bishop Gregory Mansour, who leads the Maronite Eparchy (diocese) of St. Maron of Brooklyn, NY. It will include: $125,000 for Caritas Lebanon; $50,000 to the St. Vincent de Paul Society; $50,000 for Telelumiere/Noursat Christian Television in the Middle East; and $25,000 for Sesobel, which serves special needs children and their families.
Bishop Mansour said the donations "mark the special charism of the Knights: to serve the poor, to lift up our special needs children, to communicate the saving message of Christ, and to remind the small and tireless Church now in Lebanon... that men of good will are near to them in their time of need."
The Knights' gift follows a donation by Pope Francis of 250,000 euros ($295,488) in aid as an expression "of his fatherly closeness to people in serious difficulty," a Vatican press release stated.
At least 178 people were killed and 6,000 were injured in a blast near Beirut's port on Aug. 4. The explosion caused extensive damage to the city and flattened buildings near the port. Some 300,000 people were left temporarily homeless.
Since 2014, the Knights of Columbus has spent more than $25 million on behalf of persecuted Christians and other religious minorities targeted for elimination in the Middle East. The support has funded rebuilding – and saving – the town of Karamles, Iraq, after its liberation from ISIS; fed tens of thousands of displaced people; provided short-term and long-term housing for the displaced; and supported educational, medical and other programs for those targeted by ISIS.
The Knights of Columbus is one of the world's leading fraternal and service organizations with 2 million members in more than a dozen countries. During the past year, Knights around the world donated $187 million for worthy causes in their communities. In recent months, that charity has been focused on the coronavirus pandemic via food banks, blood drives and the Knights' community focused "No Neighbor Left Behind" program.
A Blessed Balm in Trying Times, 'Focus on the Future: Your Family, Your Faith, and Your Voice Matter Now More Than Ever' Is Out This October
Clinton’s new family faith book out in October
LYNCHBURG, Va (Christian Newswire) - A noted faith leader is releasing a new book this fall that provides Christians with the spiritual fortitude and practical prowess to stand strong against rampant attacks on the traditional family today.
Says Dr. Tim Clinton (http://www.timclinton.com/), author of "Focus on the Future: Your Family, Your Faith, and Your Voice Matter Now More Than Ever" (Oct. 2020, hardcover), "For those of us who live for Jesus, who dare to call ourselves Christians in this largely anti-Christian age, there is now an urgent calling on us to be heroes, to contend for the faith and live it nobly so that Jesus is glorified and we pass a holy way of life on to generations yet unborn."
"Our times force us to be courageous," adds Clinton. "They demand radical holiness. They require that we live boldly as Christians in the face of the darkness that surrounds us."
In clear, convincing prose and buttressed by his fervent beliefs, Clinton shares:
*How to promote and restore the marriage and family unit
*How to resist the forces determined to destroy righteous masculinity
*How to cure the loneliness crisis through relationships and community
*How to lead and protect millennials and Gen Zers from today's temptations
Clinton is president of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC). He's a wise counselor as well as a dedicated warrior. And he's challenging other warriors across the nation to join him in changing America one family at a time.
Clinton is also executive director of the James Dobson Family Institute and recurring cohost of Dr. James Dobson's "Family Talk," heard on nearly 1,300 radio outlets daily. A licensed professional counselor and a marriage and family therapist, Clinton is recognized as a world leader in mental health and relationship issues, and he has authored or edited nearly 30 books. Clinton and his wife, Julie, have two children.
