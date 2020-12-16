Church Christmas festvities this weekend

A drive thru Nativity in Kannapolis

First Baptist Church is having a drive thru Nativity on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will be held at Midway Ball Park in Kannapolis.

Tune your radio 94.4 FM to hear Christmas music and the Christmas Story.

Beverly Hills caroling Sunday

Bring your friend or neighbor to a “safe” social interaction in the community at the Beverly Hills Caroling on Sunday, Dec. 20. Park and setup will be at 5 p.m. and songs from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Please wear a mask.

Parking is available at Epworth UMC Church, 1030 Burrage Road, or the women’s clinic door or parking spaces at Atrium Northeast Hospital (Lake Concord Road). Battery powered candles and song sheets will be available at Epworth’s front entrance.

Please set up on the sidewalk (both sides on Burrqge Road) in the church parking lot. Setup your family 8 to 10 feet apart from other families.

Food pantry donations can be dropped off at the front of Epworth UMC Church.