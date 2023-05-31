Community yard sale
Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a community yard sale on Friday, June 2, and again Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be held at the church at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis.
