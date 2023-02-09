Howell to speak at Central UMC

The Houston Preaching Foundation Committee of Central United Methodist Church will present Dr. James Howell as our featured guest on March 5. Howell will preach to our 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services.

Howell has been Senior Pastor of Myers Park United Methodist Church since 2003. A native of Columbia, SC, he studied chemistry and physics at the University of South Carolina before going to Divinity School at Duke, where he also earned a Ph.D. in Old Testament.

He has published 17 books, including Unrevealed Until Its Season, Yours are the Hands of Christ, Worshipful, and Weak Enough to Lead. James also shares a popular podcast Maybe I'm Amazed. He is involved in leadership within the denomination and city-wide endeavors.

Biking, hiking, and reading fill his spare time. He and his wife Lisa Stockton Howell, a photographer and community activist, have 3 grown children, including Sarah who is a UM pastor.