CHURCH EVENTS: Bazaar, barbecue and more

Barbecue chicken dinner

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a barbecue chicken dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinner will be from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Plates, including a half barbecue chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink and dessert are available for $11, dine in or carry out. Whole barbecue chickens are $9 and quarts of slaw are $5.

The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Benefit John Denver program

EUMC Music in Mission presents John Denver, A Life Remembered, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at Epworth UMC, 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord.

Guest artists are Rod Almond & Aspenglow. Proceeds benefit Cooperative Christian Ministry.

Quilt Show and Bazaar

Epworth United Methodist Church’s Quilt Show and Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsored by the Epworth United Women in Faith, the Quilt Show and Bazaar will feature quilts, crafts, homemade baked goods, and One More Time Around items.

For more information, call Jewell Parker at 704-918-7250. The church is at 1030 Burrage Road, Concord.

Barbecue and Brunswick stew

Cold Springs United Methodist Church will hold its 69th annual Barbecue and Brunswick Stew on Saturday, Oct. 22. Serving begins at 9 a.m. Plates, sandwiches, and items sold in bulk will be available. Everything will be carryout. For more information, call 704-782-1811. Cold Springs UMC is at 2550 Cold Springs Road E., Concord.