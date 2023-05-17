Concerts at Calvary Lutheran

The 55-voice Piedmont Choral Society will perform free concerts, with orchestra, on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. and at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord.

The group is directed by Joseph Judge, chair of choral music at Pfeiffer University and music director of Central UMC, Albemarle. Dr. Don Simmons, music director of Kimball Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, is accompanist.

The concerts of spirituals feature guest soprano soloist Teresa Moore-Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell is a well-known area vocalist residing in Salisbury, who has performed throughout the states as well as abroad.

The concerts are free and no ticket is required. Come out and support the local arts. For more information, call Kay Yates at 704-699-6053.

Community food drive

A Community Food Drive will be held Tuesday, May 23, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Poplar Tent Presbyterian Church, 6841 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Curbside drop off will be in front of the Fellowship Hall.

Poplar Tent’s food drive benefits the food pantries of CCM (Cooperative Christian Ministries) in Concord, Kannapolis and Harrisburg.

CCM’s current food pantry critical needs are: canned chicken, other canned meats (hash, chili, Vienna sausages, etc.), low-salt corn and green beans, canned peas, carrots and potatoes, canned beans (except green beans and pintos), canned fruit (except pears), and dry pasta.

CCM is always seeking low sodium items, no added sugar items and whole grain items.

Currently they have plenty canned green beans, pintos, pears, pasta sauce, tuna and soup.

Community yard sale

Mt. Mitchell UMC will be holding a community yard sale on Friday, June 2, and again Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the church at 6001 Old Salisbury Concord Road, Kannapolis.