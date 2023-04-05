Easter at He’s Alive Church

He’s Alive Church will have special Easter worship services on Sunday, April 9, at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

Holy Week services at Epworth

Epworth United Methodist Church invites you to join members at their Holy Week services.

On Sunday, April 2, the Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday service with Communion and Foot Washing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Good Friday service will be on Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. the Easter Sunday service will be held.

The church is at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. The pastor is the Rev. Bill Roberts. For more information, visit the website at www.epworthnc.com.