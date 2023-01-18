CHURCH EVENTS: Feeding the hungry, grief seminar coming up

Feeding Kannapolis Hunger

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Second Presbyterian Church partners with Feeding Kannapolis Hunger to provide eggs, bread, coffee, and in-season fresh fruits and vegetables to our neighbors who drive through our parking lot at 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis.

The distribution begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. and lasts as long as food is available.

No questions asked. No applications or paper work are required to be able to receive food. Local farmers are providing fresh food to help in assisting about 175 families every other week during this year.

Help for those grieving loss of a spouse

GriefShare “Loss of a Spouse” is a helpful, two-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death.

Anyone interested is invited to join this encouraging seminar to be held on Feb. 21, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, Concord, NC 28027.

For more information contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.