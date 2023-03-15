Fish sale on Saturday

Victory Tabernacle Ministries is selling Fish Plates on Saturday, March 18, noon until… Rain or shine.

Fish Plates include Croaker or flounder, bread, slaw, and baked beans for $10. The church is located at 710 Broad St., Mooresville.

Prayers for Peace in Ukraine

The Commons Prayer Space will hold an informal, community service, Prayers for Peace in Ukraine on Sunday March 26,, at 6 p.m. They are located at 75 Church St. NE, Concord (Church St. side of First Presbyterian). Parking is in the lot off of Creswell Drive. For more information, visit www.thecommonsprayerroom.com.

Fundraiser at Mt. Mitchell UMC

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church is having a Soup, Sandwich and Dessert sale on Saturday, March, 18, from noon to 2 p.m.

The church is at 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

On Saturday, March 18, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dine in or carryout. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Plate includes: half barbecue chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink and dessert for $11. Whole chicken for $9 and quart of slaw for $5.

Vender and craft show March 25

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.

A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. More information is available on the church website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/north-carolina/concord/new-gilead-reformed-church

Annual McGill barbecue

McGill Baptist Church will have their annual barbecue on March 31. Barbecue plates and sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

David Childers, who has been called the O. Henry of music, will perform at noon and 5:30 p.m. for those dining in.

Carryout is available. Brunswick stew and larger quantities of barbecue and slaw will be available. Delivery available for 15 or more.

The church is at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180 for more information.

Easter at He’s Alive Church

He’s Alive Church will have special Easter worship services on Sunday, April 9 at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. He’s Alive Church is located at 1310 N Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.