Prayers for Peace in Ukraine

The Commons Prayer Space will hold an informal, community service called Prayers for Peace in Ukraine on Sunday, March 26, at 6 p.m. They are at 75 Church St. NE, Concord (Church Street side of First Presbyterian). Parking is in the lot off Creswell Drive. For more information, visit www.thecommonsprayerroom.com.

Vender and craft show set

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.

A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. More information is available on the church website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/north-carolina/concord/new-gilead-reformed-church

Annual McGill barbecue

McGill Baptist Church will have its annual barbecue on March 31. Barbecue plates and sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

David Childers, who has been called the O. Henry of music, will perform at noon and 5:30 p.m. for those dining in.

Carryout is available. Brunswick stew and larger quantities of barbecue and slaw will be available. Delivery available for 15 or more.

The church is at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180 for more information.

Holy Week services at Epworth

Epworth United Methodist Church invites you to join them at their Holy Week services.

On Sunday, April 2 the Palm Sunday service will be at 10 a.m.

Maundy Thursday service with Communion and Foot Washing will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Good Friday service will be on Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, April 9, at 10 a.m. the Easter Sunday service will be held.

The church is located at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor is Rev. Bill Roberts. For more information, visit our website at www.epworthnc.com.

Easter at He’s Alive Church

He’s Alive Church will have special Easter worship services on Sunday, April 9, at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.