CHURCH EVENTS: Homecoming, barbecue and more

Annual Lord’s acre sale at Boger

Boger Reformed Church’s annual Lord’s acre sale will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with barbecue, grilled chicken plates, desserts, crafts and canned goods.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, there will be a yard sale, ham biscuits and barbecue. Eat in or take out. For more information on the day of the yard sale, call 704-782-4019. The church is at 7313 Gold Hill Road, Concord (at Watt’s Cross Roads).

51st annual bazaar and harvest sale

St. Stephens Wesleyan Church, near Georgeville off N.C. 200, will hold its 51st annual bazaar and harvest sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with breakfast biscuits served from 8-10 a.m., hot dogs served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and chicken noodle dinners served from 4-7 p.m.

Many baked goods, jams/jellies, Christmas decorations, fall items, crafts, quilts/blankets, plants and much more will be for sale.

There will be a silent auction on specialty items. For information, call 704-782-6677 before day of sale. For food orders on the day of the sale, call 704-723-1143.

Homecoming at Franklin Heights

Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Ave., Kannapolis, will celebrate its 85th anniversary with homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The church will have normal services — Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. Come hear the new pastor, Ricky Brown.

Quilt Show and Bazaar

Epworth United Methodist Church’s Quilt Show and Bazaar will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sponsored by the Epworth United Women in Faith, the Quilt Show and Bazaar will feature quilts, crafts, homemade baked goods, and One More Time Around items.

For more information, call Jewell Parker at 704-918-7250. The church is at 1030 Burrage Road, Concord.

Barbecue chicken dinner

New Gilead Reformed Church is hosting a barbecue chicken dinner on Saturday, Oct. 15. The dinner will be from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Plates, including a half barbecue chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink and dessert are available for $11, dine in or carry out. Whole barbecue chickens are $9 and quarts of slaw are $5.

The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Barbecue and Brunswick stew

Cold Springs United Methodist Church will hold its 69th annual Barbecue and Brunswick Stew on Saturday, Oct. 22. Serving begins at 9 a.m. Plates, sandwiches, and items sold in bulk will be available. Everything will be carryout. For more information, call 704-782-1811. Cold Springs UMC is at 2550 Cold Springs Road E., Concord.