Church events: Hot dogs, yard sale and VBS
Church events: Hot dogs, yard sale and VBS

Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Yard and hot dog sale

Wil-mar Park Baptist Church is holding a yard and hot dog sale Saturday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to noon. The church is at 584 Wilmar St. NW, Concord.

Harrisburg Baptist VBS

Harrisburg Baptist Church is doing Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.”

The VBS will be held June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A meal will be provided each night and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons and crafts are included.

Hot dog and dessert sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out options will be available. Call-in orders can be made by calling 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

