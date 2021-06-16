Church events: Hot dogs, yard sale and VBS

Yard and hot dog sale

Wil-mar Park Baptist Church is holding a yard and hot dog sale Saturday, June 19, from 7 a.m. to noon. The church is at 584 Wilmar St. NW, Concord.

Harrisburg Baptist VBS

Harrisburg Baptist Church is doing Vacation Bible School. It will be “Big Fish Bay: Hooked on God’s Mercy.”

The VBS will be held June 21-25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A meal will be provided each night and all ages are welcome, including adults. Lessons and crafts are included.

Hot dog and dessert sale

New Gilead Reformed Church is holding a hot dog and dessert sale on Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or carry out options will be available. Call-in orders can be made by calling 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.