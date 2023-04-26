Hope Chapel cuts ribbon on new church

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Hope Chapel at 1540 Old Earnhardt Road in Kannapolis on Saturday, April 29, at the new church facility.

Pastor Brian Rabon, along with representatives from Hope Chapel, the city of Kannapolis, and the Western North Carolina Church of God, will be cutting the ribbon.

Hope Chapel services include Sunday Worship Services at 10:30 a.m. and bilingual service at 5 p.m. Children’s Church is offered at both services. Wednesday evening Adult Bible Study, youth, and children programs begin at 7 p.m.

World Tai Chi Day at Central UMC

On Saturday April 29 at 10 am, Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union Street, North, will host a celebration of Tai Chi, an ancient exercise, often called a moving meditation, which is derived from Qigong, a series of relaxation movement. Both will be demonstrated by the church tai chi group as well as participants from the Senior Center on Central’s front lawn on Union Street.

As this group in Concord commemorates Worldwide Tai Chi and Qigong Day, groups around the world will be doing the same for a twenty four hour period.

Tai Chi and Qigong exercises have been increasing recognized by physicians and physical therapists as most effective in building strength, increasing flexibility and most importantly improving balance and preventing falls. Plus they are relaxing, and anyone can do them. All are invited to observe and join in.

Classes, demonstration and play Trinity UCC

World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 38 Church St. NE, Concord.

The community is invited to this free event of classes, demonstrations, and play. All levels of practice - from beginner to advanced to "just curious" - are welcome to join us! Kids Qigong (QiFun) will be held at 10 and 11 a.m.

Mint to Be Baby Shower slated for May 6

The spring Mint to Be Baby Shower will be held Saturday, May 6, from 2-5 p.m. at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

Mint to Be Carolinas supports single and married expectant mothers in our community through counseling, education and advocacy.

The Community Baby Shower at the McGill is a one-of-a-kind event that will empower mothers of our community and surrounding areas with essential needs and valuable information from local resources of our community.

This baby shower is significant and special way to reach back in our community where it matters the most and give back to our mothers.

Mint to Be of the Carolinas’ goal is to be a safe place for mothers regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or economic status. These women can rely on Mint to Be for support when facing life challenges and transitions or seeking personal development.

This event is made possible by our corporate and nonprofit partners and volunteers who share the vision of providing essential services and items to improve the quality of life for the mothers in our community.

The Mint To Be Spring Community Baby Shower event will welcome 100 expectant mothers from the city of Concord.

How to help

Mint to Be is accepting donations for the baby shower and throughout the year. Needs include:

Diapers (Sizes 1-4)

Wipes

Baby clothing (girl, boy and neutral)

Essential items (bottles, baby body care)

Car seats

Strollers

Baby blankets

Donations also may be made at McGill Baptist, the Amazon Registry or directly to Mint to Be of the Carolinas. Checks should be payable to Mint to Be of the Carolinas. For the PayPal link, visit their website at minttobecarolinas.com.

Annual plant sale for Kneeling Gardeners

The Kneeling Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trinity Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Kannapolis. (across from A L Brown High School)

The Kneeling Gardeners is a volunteer organization of gardeners from around the area who grow local plants for an annual fund raiser. Plants include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, herbs, houseplants, decorative potted plants and more.

The Kneeling Gardeners meet on the fourth Monday of each month in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC.