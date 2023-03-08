Grief support group starting

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The group will meet weekly on Tuesdays from March 7 to May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Fundraiser at Mt. Mitchell UMC

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church is having a Soup, Sandwich and Dessert sale on Saturday, March, 18, from noon to 2 p.m.

The church is located at 6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

On Saturday, March 18, New Gilead Reformed Church will have a barbecue chicken dinner from 11 a.m. until sold out. Dine in or carryout. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Plate includes: half barbecue chicken, beans, slaw, roll, chips, drink, and dessert for $11. Whole chicken for $9 and quart of slaw for $5.

Vender and craft show March 25

New Gilead Reformed Church will have a Vendor and Craft Show on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church parking lot.

A hot dog sale will also be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord. More information is available on the church website: https://www.loc8nearme.com/north-carolina/concord/new-gilead-reformed-church

Annual McGill barbecue

McGill Baptist Church will have their annual barbecue on March 31. Barbecue plates and sandwiches will be served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $12.

David Childers, who has been called the O. Henry of music, will perform at noon and 5:30 p.m. for those dining in.

Carryout is available. Brunswick stew and larger quantities of barbecue and slaw will be available. Delivery available for 15 or more.

The church is located 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. Call 704-788-1180 for more information.