Church fundraisers coming up

Victory annual barbecue

Victory Tabernacle Ministries of Harrisburg will host their annual barbecue sale on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. until. The sale will be held at 206 Morris Drive, Harrisburg.

Barbeque plates are $10 and come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and drink. Brisket plates are $10 and come with slaw, baked beans, a roll and drink. Smoked chicken plates are $10 and come with green beans, potato salad, a roll and drink. A quart of barbeque is $15. Sandwiches are $8.

To pre-order call Mother Betty Bennett at 704-891-0762 or Deaconess Jean Evans 704-777-5228.

Harrisburg youth BBQ fundraiser

The Harrisburg Baptist Church Youth Group will be having the annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost is $10/pound or $10/3 sandwiches. Homemade desserts will also be available. The church is located at 6525 Morehead Road, Harrisburg.

Bethel Bear Creek BBQ and bazaar

Bethel Bear Creek Reformed Church is holding a BBQ Supper/Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13, rain or shine.