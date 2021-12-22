 Skip to main content
Church happenings and events
Religious events

Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

Christmas Eve candlelight service

A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held on Friday Dc. 24 at Midway United Methodist Church. Special music will start at 10:40 p.m. Lessons and carols service will be at 11 p.m. Midway UMC is located at 708 South Main Street in Kannapolis.

Candlelight Communion services

Candlelight Christmas Eve services with Communion will be held at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, Friday.

The services will be at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Worshippers will be able to “ring in” Christmas morning following the 11 p.m. service.

COVID cancels Communion, service

Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, Concord will not hold its annual Christmas Eve Communion service or Sunday worship service on Sunday, Dec. 26, due a case of COVID-19 among its congregation.

