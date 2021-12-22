Church happenings and events

Christmas Eve candlelight service
A Christmas Eve candlelight service will be held on Friday Dc. 24 at Midway United Methodist Church. Special music will start at 10:40 p.m. Lessons and carols service will be at 11 p.m. Midway UMC is located at 708 South Main Street in Kannapolis.
Candlelight Communion services
Candlelight Christmas Eve services with Communion will be held at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, Friday.
The services will be at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Worshippers will be able to “ring in” Christmas morning following the 11 p.m. service.
COVID cancels Communion, service
Harmony United Methodist Church, 101 White St. NW, Concord will not hold its annual Christmas Eve Communion service or Sunday worship service on Sunday, Dec. 26, due a case of COVID-19 among its congregation.