Church security conference in August

DALLAS - The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management (NOCSSM™) will present its 16th Annual National Church Security Conference to be held at Watermark Community Church in Dallas, Texas on August 6th-7th, 2021.
"Every church has gone to a Church Security Seminar. We present more of a technical conference." Says Chuck Chadwick (President of NOCSSM) "The NOCSSM annual conference is not a conference to recant old cases, try to convince the church to take up arms or to teach the newest choke hold. Each year we have new speakers and new subject matter to add to our attendee's security skill set."
Speakers this year will include:
• Chuck Chadwick - President and Founder of NOCSSM, Former Mega-church security director with over 4 decades of experience in Private Security and 2 decades in Church Security. Chuck heads the largest state licensed volunteer multi-church security force in America. Preeminent Authority in Church Security. https://nocssm.org/
• Dan Korem of Korem & Associates - Author of The Art of Profiling, Rage of the Random Actor—Disarming Catastrophic Acts and Restoring Lives, and Snapshot—Reading and Treating People Right the First Time. The Korem & Associates faculty has trained military, law enforcement, and education professionals how to mitigate Random Actor incidents and suicidal ideation. http://www.koremassociates.com
• Greg Love of MinistrySafe - Nationally recognized expert in legal standards of care related to child sexual abuse, providing crisis response to ministries and churches nationwide. Litigating sexual abuse cases across the United States, his unique perspective provides valuable counsel to ministry. Preeminent Authority on Child Sexual Abuse in Churches, Background Checks, https://ministrysafe.com/
• Scott Stewart – VP of Tactical Analysis. Torchstone Global company. Preeminent Authority in International Threat Intelligence https://www.torchstoneglobal.com/. Scott will be speaking on Terror Threats Today.
• Michael Sanders – Director of Security – Preston Trail Community Church, Frisco, TX, https://prestontrail.org/. Michael will discuss the tactical fundamentals of Situational Awareness and explain how people can practice the technique in a relaxed and sustainable way.
• Mike Valka – Security Team Lead – Grace Church, Frisco, TX, https://gracechurchfrisco.org/. Mike will speak on Strive or Settle? Increasing Effectiveness through In-Service Training.
• Randy Dickson – Randy Dickson & Associates – Communications when it counts. https://randy-disckson.com
• Matt McCarthy - North American Rescue – The statistics, scientific data and current events that drive them. https://www.narescue.com
• Nate McDougall of Watermark Community Church Dallas – Be Humble, Be Yourself, Be Excellent. https://watermark.org
While not all churches have the degree of concern as a mega-church, every church wants to meet the unthinkable with a degree of preparedness. For further details go to www.NOCSSM.org