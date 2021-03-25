 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church security conference in August
View Comments

Church security conference in August

  • Updated
  • Comments
Church security

Several speakers will talk about security issues including technology and methods to make churches safer.

 From Christian Newswire

DALLAS - The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management (NOCSSM™) will present its 16th Annual National Church Security Conference to be held at Watermark Community Church in Dallas, Texas on August 6th-7th, 2021.

"Every church has gone to a Church Security Seminar. We present more of a technical conference." Says Chuck Chadwick (President of NOCSSM) "The NOCSSM annual conference is not a conference to recant old cases, try to convince the church to take up arms or to teach the newest choke hold. Each year we have new speakers and new subject matter to add to our attendee's security skill set."

Speakers this year will include:

• Chuck Chadwick - President and Founder of NOCSSM, Former Mega-church security director with over 4 decades of experience in Private Security and 2 decades in Church Security. Chuck heads the largest state licensed volunteer multi-church security force in America. Preeminent Authority in Church Security. https://nocssm.org/

• Dan Korem of Korem & Associates - Author of The Art of Profiling, Rage of the Random Actor—Disarming Catastrophic Acts and Restoring Lives, and Snapshot—Reading and Treating People Right the First Time. The Korem & Associates faculty has trained military, law enforcement, and education professionals how to mitigate Random Actor incidents and suicidal ideation. http://www.koremassociates.com

• Greg Love of MinistrySafe - Nationally recognized expert in legal standards of care related to child sexual abuse, providing crisis response to ministries and churches nationwide. Litigating sexual abuse cases across the United States, his unique perspective provides valuable counsel to ministry. Preeminent Authority on Child Sexual Abuse in Churches, Background Checks, https://ministrysafe.com/

• Scott Stewart – VP of Tactical Analysis. Torchstone Global company. Preeminent Authority in International Threat Intelligence https://www.torchstoneglobal.com/. Scott will be speaking on Terror Threats Today.

• Michael Sanders – Director of Security – Preston Trail Community Church, Frisco, TX, https://prestontrail.org/. Michael will discuss the tactical fundamentals of Situational Awareness and explain how people can practice the technique in a relaxed and sustainable way.

• Mike Valka – Security Team Lead – Grace Church, Frisco, TX, https://gracechurchfrisco.org/. Mike will speak on Strive or Settle? Increasing Effectiveness through In-Service Training.

• Randy Dickson – Randy Dickson & Associates – Communications when it counts. https://randy-disckson.com

• Matt McCarthy - North American Rescue – The statistics, scientific data and current events that drive them. https://www.narescue.com

• Nate McDougall of Watermark Community Church Dallas – Be Humble, Be Yourself, Be Excellent. https://watermark.org

While not all churches have the degree of concern as a mega-church, every church wants to meet the unthinkable with a degree of preparedness. For further details go to www.NOCSSM.org

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The best and worst things you can add to your coffee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Filling the blessing box
Faith and Values

Filling the blessing box

  • Updated

The Buds of Promise at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, Concord, recently partnered with The Brotherhood men's group at First United Church of …

COLUMN: What is faith?
Faith and Values

COLUMN: What is faith?

  • Updated

Christians are not born with faith. We cannot buy it or learn it from a textbook. Yet, the author of the Book of Hebrews tells us “But without…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts