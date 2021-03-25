Church security conference in August

DALLAS - The National Organization of Church Security & Safety Management (NOCSSM™) will present its 16th Annual National Church Security Conference to be held at Watermark Community Church in Dallas, Texas on August 6th-7th, 2021.

"Every church has gone to a Church Security Seminar. We present more of a technical conference." Says Chuck Chadwick (President of NOCSSM) "The NOCSSM annual conference is not a conference to recant old cases, try to convince the church to take up arms or to teach the newest choke hold. Each year we have new speakers and new subject matter to add to our attendee's security skill set."

Speakers this year will include:

• Chuck Chadwick - President and Founder of NOCSSM, Former Mega-church security director with over 4 decades of experience in Private Security and 2 decades in Church Security. Chuck heads the largest state licensed volunteer multi-church security force in America. Preeminent Authority in Church Security. https://nocssm.org/