COLUMN: A glimpse of Heaven

Robert Olson has published a book of photographs and essays titled, “Alaska – Hints of Paradise”. This book is crammed with beautiful photos of the Alaska scenery and animals. The snow covered mountains and green valleys are gorgeous. The caribous, bears, moose, and doll sheep are some of the animals of Alaska for which they are very proud. Without a doubt our most northern state has some sites that are second to none. No one who has been there would ever question the title of Mr. Olson’s book.

Nonetheless, all the states within our country have scenery that leaves us with a thought of heaven. However, to me, I still have a special love for Hawaii. My family and I lived there for almost four years and the beauty did remind us of heaven. This was especially true, when I would return from the Continental U.S. in the winter time.

On the flight’s approach to Honolulu International Airport, I cherished looking out the window and the view of the blue waters, the waves, the beaches, the palm trees, and the green grass. Many times after landing I could see a rainbow like an umbrella painting the sky over the peaks of the mountains. The contrast of leaving a place that seemed so dreary and bare in the cold winter compared to such wonderful scenes gave me the thought of what heaven would be like.