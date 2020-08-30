 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMN: A trip through Heaven's Grocery Store
View Comments
Ruffin on Religion

COLUMN: A trip through Heaven's Grocery Store

Only $5 for 5 months
Mike Ruffin

Mike Ruffin

"For God’s gifts and his call are irrevocable. Blessed is the man whose sin the Lord will never count against him.” (Romans 11:29, 4:8)

My sister sent me a poem called “Heavens Grocery Store” by Ron DeMarco. The moment that I read it, I knew that it belonged on our refrigerators or in our Bibles to remind us of God’s love for us.

When I first received the poem, I wasn’t sure who wrote it. Even Mr. Demarco, who wrote it in the 1950s, admits he had a little help from a “friend.” I agree, but what a privilege it must have been just to have held the pen.

Heaven’s Grocery Store

I was walking down life’s highway a long time ago.

One day I saw a sign that read ‘Heaven’s Grocery Store.’

As I got a little closer, the door came open wide,

And when I came to myself, I was standing inside.

I saw a host of Angels, they were standing everywhere.

One handed me a blanket and said, ‘My child, shop with care.’

Everything a Christian needs is in that grocery store,

And all you can’t carry, come back the next day for more.

First, I got some Patience, Love was in the same row.

Further down was Understanding, needed everywhere you go.

I got a box or two of Wisdom, a bag or two of Faith,

I just couldn’t miss the Holy Ghost, it was all over the place.

I stopped to get some Strength and Courage to help me run this race,

But then my blanket was getting full, and I remembered I needed Grace.

I didn’t forget Salvation, which like the others was free,

So I tried to get enough of that to save both you and me.

Then I started to the counter to pay my grocery bill,

For I thought I had everything to do my Master’s will.

As I went up the aisle, I saw Prayer, and had to put it in,

For I knew when I stepped outside, I would run right into sin.

Peace and Joy were plentiful, they were on the last shelf.

Song and Praises were hanging near, so I just helped myself.

Then I said to the Angel, ‘Now how much do I owe?’

The Angel smiled and said, ‘Just take them everywhere you go.’

Again, I politely asked, ‘How much do I really owe?’

The Angel smiled again and said, ‘My child, Jesus paid your bill a long time ago.’

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith and Values

Church briefs

  • Updated

DEARBORN, Mich. — The validity of some parishioners’ sacraments like marriage and confession are under question after a Dearborn priest learne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics