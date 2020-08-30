COLUMN: A trip through Heaven's Grocery Store

"For God’s gifts and his call are irrevocable. Blessed is the man whose sin the Lord will never count against him.” (Romans 11:29, 4:8)
My sister sent me a poem called “Heavens Grocery Store” by Ron DeMarco. The moment that I read it, I knew that it belonged on our refrigerators or in our Bibles to remind us of God’s love for us.
When I first received the poem, I wasn’t sure who wrote it. Even Mr. Demarco, who wrote it in the 1950s, admits he had a little help from a “friend.” I agree, but what a privilege it must have been just to have held the pen.
Heaven’s Grocery Store
I was walking down life’s highway a long time ago.
One day I saw a sign that read ‘Heaven’s Grocery Store.’
As I got a little closer, the door came open wide,
And when I came to myself, I was standing inside.
I saw a host of Angels, they were standing everywhere.
One handed me a blanket and said, ‘My child, shop with care.’
Everything a Christian needs is in that grocery store,
And all you can’t carry, come back the next day for more.
First, I got some Patience, Love was in the same row.
Further down was Understanding, needed everywhere you go.
I got a box or two of Wisdom, a bag or two of Faith,
I just couldn’t miss the Holy Ghost, it was all over the place.
I stopped to get some Strength and Courage to help me run this race,
But then my blanket was getting full, and I remembered I needed Grace.
I didn’t forget Salvation, which like the others was free,
So I tried to get enough of that to save both you and me.
Then I started to the counter to pay my grocery bill,
For I thought I had everything to do my Master’s will.
As I went up the aisle, I saw Prayer, and had to put it in,
For I knew when I stepped outside, I would run right into sin.
Peace and Joy were plentiful, they were on the last shelf.
Song and Praises were hanging near, so I just helped myself.
Then I said to the Angel, ‘Now how much do I owe?’
The Angel smiled and said, ‘Just take them everywhere you go.’
Again, I politely asked, ‘How much do I really owe?’
The Angel smiled again and said, ‘My child, Jesus paid your bill a long time ago.’
