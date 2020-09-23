COLUMN: Abundant life is available to all

In a "Peanuts" comic strip there was a conversation between Lucy and Charlie Brown. Lucy said that life is like a deck chair on an ocean liner. Some place it is so they can see where they are going, some place it is so they can see where they have been and some place it so they can see where they are at present. Charlie Brown's reply: "I can't even get my chair unfolded." Isn't this true with many people who don’t have a clue where they have been, where they are at present or where they are going.
In the Bible Jesus says: "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they may have it more abundantly" (John 10:10, KJV). Let us take a deeper look at what Jesus was telling us about the life true believers should be living.
First the thief comes to steal, to kill and destroy. The thief is Satan and he does not want us to have enjoyment in life. He wants us to follow Him and when we do, he steals valuable possessions from us. He takes away our peace, comfort, and enjoyment in life. All of us should know that living away from Christ will ultimately destroy us. When Satan steals, he knows that taking that long walk with him ultimately drains us of our life’s blood which leads to death.
On the other side, the way to eternal life is through faith in Christ as our personal Savior. We cannot stop with the assurance of eternal life but desire the abundant life that only Christ can give. All of us have a life, but not all have abundant life. The Apostle Paul wrote ”To live is Christ to die is gain.” Thus, to live in Christ is to turn everything over to Him and let Jesus lead us into the full and meaningful life that He promises to all believers.
To possess this life, believers must abide in Christ. Dynamic, abundant living is not for just a few but is God's norm for all believers. Our spiritual life should have depth, without it the Christian’s life becomes inane and meaningless. Therefore, from this moment decide not to be satisfied with anything less than God's best by living a full and meaningful life available to those who follow Jesus.
A phrase from a wedding ceremony says: "Do you promise to love and to keep yourself unto her or him and no one else." This is separation unto one person. When we become Christians God wants us to be committed to His Son, Jesus Christ. If you have never made such a commitment, please turn to our Lord and tell Him you want to dedicate your life to Him and are available to do whatever He may ask of you. He does not want a part of you, but all of you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!