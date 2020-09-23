COLUMN: Abundant life is available to all

In a "Peanuts" comic strip there was a conversation between Lucy and Charlie Brown. Lucy said that life is like a deck chair on an ocean liner. Some place it is so they can see where they are going, some place it is so they can see where they have been and some place it so they can see where they are at present. Charlie Brown's reply: "I can't even get my chair unfolded." Isn't this true with many people who don’t have a clue where they have been, where they are at present or where they are going.

In the Bible Jesus says: "The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they may have it more abundantly" (John 10:10, KJV). Let us take a deeper look at what Jesus was telling us about the life true believers should be living.

First the thief comes to steal, to kill and destroy. The thief is Satan and he does not want us to have enjoyment in life. He wants us to follow Him and when we do, he steals valuable possessions from us. He takes away our peace, comfort, and enjoyment in life. All of us should know that living away from Christ will ultimately destroy us. When Satan steals, he knows that taking that long walk with him ultimately drains us of our life’s blood which leads to death.