COLUMN: Argue over substance and not style

“Accept him … without passing judgment on disputable matters.” (Romans 14:1)
My pastor once told our church that it was OK to stand up and be counted on matters of Christian principle as long as you could back it up in God’s Word. I agree.
Christians have stood on the sidelines too long and allowed our country to take some abominable stands on matters in our society today. Just think about it. If we had only followed God’s Word on the death penalty, we wouldn’t be sentencing innocent men to death, because the Bible says: “On the testimony of two or three witnesses, a man shall be put to death, but no one shall be put to death on the testimony of one witness." (Deuteronomy 17:6)
Interestingly, there are also occasions where the Bible says we should keep our opinions to ourselves. In fact, the Apostle Paul admonished Roman Christians about criticizing other Christians who saw nothing wrong with eating meat that was left over from sacrificial services. He minced no words in how he felt about it. “He who eats meat, eats to the Lord, for he gives thanks to God; and he who abstains, does so to the Lord and gives thanks to God … I am fully convinced that no food is unclean in itself. But if anyone regards something as unclean, then for him it is unclean.” (Romans 14:6,14)
Actually, Paul’s not just talking about food, and he’s not just talking about issues that divide Christians, either. He talking about those issues on which the Bible is silent or not really clear. That’s why he begins the chapter by saying that we should not pass judgment on one another when “disputable matters” are involved.
I’ve found in my own Christian experience that it is these issues that divide and sometimes destroy churches, not to mention Christian friendships. The truth is, it doesn’t matter what denomination you are. You’ve probably heard it in your own church. In fact, I’ve attended Baptist, Methodist, Episcopal, Presbyterian and Pentecostal churches over my lifetime and haven’t noticed any differences in how Christians criticize each other.
Paul offers a little advice to those of us who partake in such folly. First, he reminds us that other Christians, whose faith may not be as strong, are constantly watching us. “Therefore, let us stop passing judgment on one another,” he says. “Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block or obstacle in your brother’s way.” (Romans 14:13) But he also warns that we will be held accountable for what we say in such situations: “So then, each of us will give an account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12)
My point is this: All Christians have personal convictions about lifestyle choices that may or may not have any biblical basis. It’s OK to have them, but it’s not OK to bash other Christians who don’t share those convictions. Such choices are neither right nor wrong and, as Paul says, “So whatever you believe about these things keep between yourself and God. Blessed is the man who does not condemn himself by what he approves.” (Romans 14:22)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!