COLUMN: Argue over substance and not style

Actually, Paul’s not just talking about food, and he’s not just talking about issues that divide Christians, either. He talking about those issues on which the Bible is silent or not really clear. That’s why he begins the chapter by saying that we should not pass judgment on one another when “disputable matters” are involved.

I’ve found in my own Christian experience that it is these issues that divide and sometimes destroy churches, not to mention Christian friendships. The truth is, it doesn’t matter what denomination you are. You’ve probably heard it in your own church. In fact, I’ve attended Baptist, Methodist, Episcopal, Presbyterian and Pentecostal churches over my lifetime and haven’t noticed any differences in how Christians criticize each other.

Paul offers a little advice to those of us who partake in such folly. First, he reminds us that other Christians, whose faith may not be as strong, are constantly watching us. “Therefore, let us stop passing judgment on one another,” he says. “Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block or obstacle in your brother’s way.” (Romans 14:13) But he also warns that we will be held accountable for what we say in such situations: “So then, each of us will give an account of himself to God.” (Romans 14:12)

My point is this: All Christians have personal convictions about lifestyle choices that may or may not have any biblical basis. It’s OK to have them, but it’s not OK to bash other Christians who don’t share those convictions. Such choices are neither right nor wrong and, as Paul says, “So whatever you believe about these things keep between yourself and God. Blessed is the man who does not condemn himself by what he approves.” (Romans 14:22)