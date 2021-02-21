COLUMN: Believing in God is not enough

Perhaps what we really need to do is start over, go back to ground zero, and ask ourselves if we were saved to begin with. Do you remember asking God to forgive you for your sins? Did you ever ask Him to come live in your heart? If you didn’t, then you are not saved. You can play church ‘til the cows come home, but when your time’s up, you’re not going to heaven just because you were a nice person.

Salvation is easy as long as we place our pride aside and admit we cannot control what’s going on in our lives. Given what’s going on in our country right now – and the world - that’s pretty easy to see. So if you believe in God, you need to believe Him, too. After all, it was God Himself, in the Person of Jesus Christ, who said, “I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again”. (John 3:3)

If the very thought of not being born again frightens you, do something about it right now. Before you put this newspaper down, repeat this prayer: