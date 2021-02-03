COLUMN: Broken for service

As I am recovering from my bout with the coronavirus, I am reminded of a story about a lady who climbed a mountain in Switzerland. She came to a shepherd's fold, walked to the door looked in. There sat the shepherd with his flock lying around him. Near him, on a pile of straw, lay a single sheep which seemed to be in pain.
Examining more carefully, she saw it had a broken leg, and looking inquiringly at the shepherd, asked, "How did it happen?" "Madam", replied the shepherd, "I broke its leg." Seeing the look of pain that overspread the lady's face, he went on, "Of all the sheep in my flock, this one was the most wayward, often wandering to the verge of perilous cliffs and other dangers. Not only was it disobedient, but it was continually leading the rest of my sheep astray. I had experience with his kind, so I broke its leg.”
He went on to say, “he first day I went to it with food it tried to bite me, so I left it alone for a couple of days, then went back to it. Now it not only takes food I bring it but licks my hands and shows signs of submission and even affection. Let me tell you something. When this sheep is well, as it soon will be, it will be the model sheep of my flock, quickest to hear my voice and closest in following me.”
God allows us to suffer to break us. But when God breaks us, he always remolds us into a better servant. Abraham had to be broken. Do you remember his encounter with the Pharaoh when he and Sarah wondered into Egypt? God probably did not want Abraham in Egypt, but he went there to survive. Nevertheless, the Pharaoh saw Sarah, liked her looks and wanted her as one of his wives. When he asked Abraham about who she was, he said my sister.
Though technically, he was telling the truth. Abraham knew that the Pharaoh was talking about her marital status. So, he lied, and the Pharaoh took Sarah as one of his wives. God had to get Abraham out of that mess by bringing down plagues. Abraham saw God at work in his distress and left Egypt ready to serve even stronger.
Paul was walking on the Damascus road. He had been persecuting the Christians. Jesus called out to Him. "Saul, Saul why do you persecute me?" "Who are you Lord?" "I am Jesus whom you are persecuting." Jesus told him to go on into Damascus for instructions. Paul got up and tried to open his eyes, and discovered he was blind. God had opened his spiritual eyes to Who Jesus is, but later opened his physical eyes to serve him.
All the disciples had to be broken before God could use them. At the arrest of Jesus, they stood outside of the gates of the Garden of Gethsemane crumbled to nothing, running for their lives. Judas killed himself. Peter denied Jesus three times. Only John was anywhere near the trial and crucifixion. They all went into hiding. Their dreams were crushed, and their lives were in danger. After Jesus resurrection, they waited for the power of the Spirit and then served even unto death.
We are like sheep gone astray, only Jesus can mold and make us useful unto Him. You must yield and say, break me into small pieces of clay, put me back on the wheel and make something out of me. We will never do what God wants us to do until God has broken us.
Although I am 84 years old, God is still molding me. I have been struggling to recover from Covid-19 for 3 months. I could choose to look at this time as a curse or a blessing. I choose to see the blessing, for I know that my God is breaking me for even greater service. I pray that you will know His promise that “all things work together for good to them that love God and are called according to His purpose.” (Romans 8:28)