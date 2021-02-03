COLUMN: Broken for service

As I am recovering from my bout with the coronavirus, I am reminded of a story about a lady who climbed a mountain in Switzerland. She came to a shepherd's fold, walked to the door looked in. There sat the shepherd with his flock lying around him. Near him, on a pile of straw, lay a single sheep which seemed to be in pain.

Examining more carefully, she saw it had a broken leg, and looking inquiringly at the shepherd, asked, "How did it happen?" "Madam", replied the shepherd, "I broke its leg." Seeing the look of pain that overspread the lady's face, he went on, "Of all the sheep in my flock, this one was the most wayward, often wandering to the verge of perilous cliffs and other dangers. Not only was it disobedient, but it was continually leading the rest of my sheep astray. I had experience with his kind, so I broke its leg.”

He went on to say, “he first day I went to it with food it tried to bite me, so I left it alone for a couple of days, then went back to it. Now it not only takes food I bring it but licks my hands and shows signs of submission and even affection. Let me tell you something. When this sheep is well, as it soon will be, it will be the model sheep of my flock, quickest to hear my voice and closest in following me.”