COLUMN: Children still need to be trained about Godly values

My son, Mark, is a thirty-five year old police investigator. While on duty as a deputy several years, he was at a local fast-food restaurant. A teen-ager stepped in and asked the manager if he could get a cup of water. The manager gave him a cup and pointed the way to self-service beverage counter. The teen-ager filled his cup with orange soda and began to exit the restaurant.

As he walked by my son, Mark said to him, “Pour it out”!

“What?”, the young man replied.

“You heard me”, Mark said. “I said pour it out. You asked for a cup of water, not an orange drink. Pour it out and get out of here.”

The teen-ager was stunned but did as my son asked and mumbled his way out the restaurant.

I have to admit, I was a little stunned, too, but in a good way. Mark later explained to me how he felt about what he saw. “It wasn’t just that he was stealing. He lied. If he has asked me for the money to buy an orange drink, I would have helped. Instead, he just chose to lie and steal.”

He’s right. There is no such thing as a little white lie. Stealing - even when it’s a glass of orange soda on a hot summer day - is still wrong.

We may not see it lived out in the life of our children every day, but the spiritual truths we plant in their hearts will eventually sprout and bear fruit. As the Bible says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it”. (Proverbs 22:6)