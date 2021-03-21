COLUMN: Children still need to be trained about Godly values

“For the wind passes over it, and it is gone, and its place remembers it no more.” (Psalm 103:16)
Beloit College, a small liberal arts college in Wisconsin, released its Mindset List a few months ago. The list provides context for how eighteen year-olds entering college in 2023 view their world. Former school spokesman, Ron Nief, once said that the list “is the most popular back-to-school topic” in higher education. He said everyone from professors to military officials used the list to try to better relate to young people.
Here are some examples from the list that might help you to better understand why college freshmen don’t see things like the rest of us:
• 9/11 is a historical event.
• The primary use of a phone has always been to take pictures.
• Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Google are to them what the three big automakers were to their grandparents.
• Their smart pens may write and record faster than they can think.
• Because of Richard Reid’s explosive footwear, passengers have always had to take their shoes off to go through airport security.
• They may well not have a younger sibling as the birth rate in the U.S. has been dropping since they were in grammar school.
• PayPal has always been an online option for purchases.
• There have always been smartwatches.
• They are non-judgmental about sexual orientation.
• Euthanasia has always been legal in the Netherlands.
The importance of this list to Christians is it emphasizes how dangerous it can be for people to make decisions about what is right and wrong in relative terms. Absolutes do not make sense to those who use worldview thinking.
Forming opinions from a worldview completely ignores history and emphasizes that the present is the only thing that counts when forming an opinion. Today’s eighteen year olds view sex, marriage, and morals much differently than eighteen year old’s did twenty-five years ago.
The Mindset List should give us a wakeup call. Beliefs and morals are being taught to our children by television, movies, the Internet, etc. As Christians, we need to take back our children and train them that some things are absolutely right or wrong, and time will never change it.
I will admit that I didn’t always take the time I should have to teach this important truth to my own children. Life gets busy and sometimes we don’t put them first when we should. Yet, I saw something in one of my children that reminded me that some of what I taught him was still there.
My son, Mark, is a thirty-five year old police investigator. While on duty as a deputy several years, he was at a local fast-food restaurant. A teen-ager stepped in and asked the manager if he could get a cup of water. The manager gave him a cup and pointed the way to self-service beverage counter. The teen-ager filled his cup with orange soda and began to exit the restaurant.
As he walked by my son, Mark said to him, “Pour it out”!
“What?”, the young man replied.
“You heard me”, Mark said. “I said pour it out. You asked for a cup of water, not an orange drink. Pour it out and get out of here.”
The teen-ager was stunned but did as my son asked and mumbled his way out the restaurant.
I have to admit, I was a little stunned, too, but in a good way. Mark later explained to me how he felt about what he saw. “It wasn’t just that he was stealing. He lied. If he has asked me for the money to buy an orange drink, I would have helped. Instead, he just chose to lie and steal.”
He’s right. There is no such thing as a little white lie. Stealing - even when it’s a glass of orange soda on a hot summer day - is still wrong.
We may not see it lived out in the life of our children every day, but the spiritual truths we plant in their hearts will eventually sprout and bear fruit. As the Bible says, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not depart from it”. (Proverbs 22:6)