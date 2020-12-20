COLUMN: Christ brought a gift at Christmas, too

In his dream, he found himself looking through his home. However, there was no Christmas tree, no stockings hung on the mantle, and no wreath of holly graced the front door. More importantly, there was no Christ present to comfort, encourage, and save.

He walked out to the street and found that his own church – with its steeple pointing towards heaven – was gone. When he returned home and sat back down in his study, he discovered that every book he had ever owned about the Lord had disappeared.

The doorbell rang and one of his church members asked him to visit his poor, dying mother. He gladly responded, rushed to her bedside and said, “I have something here that will comfort you”, only to learn that his Bible ended with the Book of Malachi. There was no Gospel, no promise of hope, and no assurance of salvation. He could only bow his head and cry with her in bitter despair.

Christmas is a season of joy. It’s not because of the gifts that we give or the gifts we receive. We are able to celebrate because of the gift of salvation and the peace that comes from a relationship with Jesus Christ. In fact, Jesus himself told us, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:27)