COLUMN: Christian walk comes from daily exercise

“I have taught you in the way of wisdom; I have led you in right paths. When you walk, your steps will not be hindered, and when you run, you will not stumble.” (Proverbs 4:11-12)

My wife and I try to walk most days in our large neighborhood. There are plenty of sidewalks, so it is easier to walk a greater distance. There’s something different about the early morning crowd I see out walking. They walk slower than the evening crowd. Why?

The obvious answer is that the morning crowd is older and just can’t maintain the faster pace set by the younger walkers who walk after work during the evening hours. And while age probably is a factor, there is at least one other distinction that also helps to explain why their pace is slower.

Many of the morning walkers are retired and just don’t have the demands on their time that the younger walkers have. The truth is, the reason they walk slower may have more to do with time than age. In short, maybe their lifestyle has more to do with their pace than their age does.

The same thing could be said about our Christian walk because the lifestyle choices we make often determine the pace we are able to maintain on our journey of becoming more like Jesus.