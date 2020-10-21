COLUMN: Contending with the ‘ifs and but’ of life

Some years ago the National Football League Coach, a Hall of Famer, Vince Lombardi, was credited with saying, “If “ifs and buts” were candy and nuts we would all have a Merry Christmas.” The great coach coined this catchy little phrase by listening to his players make excuses why they did not perform their assignments properly. Very few would disagree or be guilty of giving the same explanations when we failing to achieve the goals.
The Poet Rudyard Kipling wrote the poem, “If”. This classic work of art gives advice to his son on what he would face in life. Many have memorized this poem the same as I. If we had paid attention to the words we would have grown up to be better persons. It would have taught us patience and how to deal with those who lie about us or dislike us for no known reason. Every point he made was very relevant to life but very difficult to handle without becoming angry or defensive. The first stanza provides a glimpse of Kipling’s literary jewel.
“If you can keep your head when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,
If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you
But make allowances for their doubting too,
If you can wait and not be tired while waiting,
Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies,
Or being hated, don’t give way to hating,
And yet, don’t look too good, nor talk too wise.
The amazing thing about this poem and other early literature is how the writers included so many Biblical principles. Kipling’s obvious goal was to teach moral values and righteous living. He did not care about being politically correct. We can easily see how the “The Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is applied when he taught his son not to retaliate but keep his head when others blame him for their wrongs.
Kipling could have been thinking about God’s Word when teaching about doubting. “And Jesus answered them, ‘Truly, I say to you, if you have faith and do not doubt, you will not only do what was been done to the fig tree, but even if you say to the mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ it will happen. And whatever you ask in prayer, you will receive, if you have faith” (Matthew 21:21-22, ESV.)
One of the hardest of life’s virtues has to be patience. The Apostle Paul wrote, “And we urge you, brothers, admonish the idle, encourage the fainthearted, help the weak be patient with them all” (1 Thess, 5:14, ESV).
It is evident Kipling was referring to God’s Ten’s Commandments concerning lying. He knew God hates a liar.
We can’t be too sure what Kipling had in mind about, “Not looking too good or talking too wise. The only things I can think it had to do with being proud of our looks or being a smart mouth or sassy. This is excellent advice whether it is from the Bible or not.
After four stanzas Kipling closes with “Yours is the Earth and everything that is in it, and – which is more—you’ll be a Man my son!” My suggestion is that parents locate a copy of this poem and teach your children these principles that so closely parallel the teaching of our Lord.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!