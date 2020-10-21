COLUMN: Contending with the ‘ifs and but’ of life

Some years ago the National Football League Coach, a Hall of Famer, Vince Lombardi, was credited with saying, “If “ifs and buts” were candy and nuts we would all have a Merry Christmas.” The great coach coined this catchy little phrase by listening to his players make excuses why they did not perform their assignments properly. Very few would disagree or be guilty of giving the same explanations when we failing to achieve the goals.

The Poet Rudyard Kipling wrote the poem, “If”. This classic work of art gives advice to his son on what he would face in life. Many have memorized this poem the same as I. If we had paid attention to the words we would have grown up to be better persons. It would have taught us patience and how to deal with those who lie about us or dislike us for no known reason. Every point he made was very relevant to life but very difficult to handle without becoming angry or defensive. The first stanza provides a glimpse of Kipling’s literary jewel.

“If you can keep your head when all about you

Are losing theirs and blaming it on you,

If you can trust yourself when all men doubt you

But make allowances for their doubting too,

If you can wait and not be tired while waiting,