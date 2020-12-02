COLUMN: Dear white people: Can we talk about race?

No one really wanted to talk about the demonstrations in the early 70s and the curfews or why they happened, or justice for Ronnie Long. Most of the folks in our group were old enough to remember what happened to Ronnie Long, who was wrongly convicted by an all-white jury in Concord of rape. He was acquitted this past September. Our group members avoided the topic.

Those who did talk about such history justified everything from police action to the closing of the Black high school and not allowing sports trophies brought from that school to the “new” high school. Others defended a position that said everything is already equal, disbelieving the personal stories of racialized experience.

During our conversations, I noticed white people acknowledging the existence of racism. Still, they became defensive about how their racism showed up in everyday life. It seemed to me there was an undercurrent for white participants in any discussion about race and racism that ran like this: we are good, Christian people and therefore we cannot be racist.

What happens when white people do not take ownership for their racism?