COLUMN: Dear white people: Can we talk about race?

Five years ago, with discussion starters and resources in hand, a racially mixed group began meeting to talk about race and racism. As I observed these discussions with their hesitations and denials, something did not ring true. Something did not add up.
On the one hand our Bible told us we should love everybody. So we wanted to have these discussions. People were relating horrible experiences of race-based injustice. But to actually acknowledge our church’s history and that we still had a problem with racism, was to admit our failure at this fundamental biblical principle of loving our neighbor.
I heard Black people relate their everyday experiences of being judged by their color. I specifically remember one woman talking about the white eyes on her in a grocery store line and how the clerk’s voice tone was different to her than to white people in the same line.
I recall another who intervened, calling out a cashier’s actions, when a woman of color was asked for I.D. to support her check purchase while white people in front of her had not been asked for identification. I heard white people admit to locking their car doors in “that part of town,” and crossing the street when meeting Black people on the sidewalk.
I was hesitant and fearful about holding those conversations. White people talked fondly about getting together for worship and other church events with people of color. And yet, white churchgoers did not want to talk about the history of race relations in Concord.
No one really wanted to talk about the demonstrations in the early 70s and the curfews or why they happened, or justice for Ronnie Long. Most of the folks in our group were old enough to remember what happened to Ronnie Long, who was wrongly convicted by an all-white jury in Concord of rape. He was acquitted this past September. Our group members avoided the topic.
Those who did talk about such history justified everything from police action to the closing of the Black high school and not allowing sports trophies brought from that school to the “new” high school. Others defended a position that said everything is already equal, disbelieving the personal stories of racialized experience.
During our conversations, I noticed white people acknowledging the existence of racism. Still, they became defensive about how their racism showed up in everyday life. It seemed to me there was an undercurrent for white participants in any discussion about race and racism that ran like this: we are good, Christian people and therefore we cannot be racist.
What happens when white people do not take ownership for their racism?
I found out when we began holding weekly “Racists Anonymous” meetings. We sought to apply principles of addiction recovery to our sick dependence on whiteness as normative. I got phone calls telling me I should be hanged. Another caller left a message informing me that “there are no racists in Concord” and asking “why are you trying to stir things up?”
You can’t stir up what isn’t already there. It is the prophetic dimension of Christian ministry to call out injustice among the people and call for repentance. The most pressing prophetic issue of justice in our time is for the White Christian church to finally take ownership of its historic complicity in systemic racism.
What has been your church’s history in acknowledging racism and inequities based on race? If your church dates back to the 1800s or before, have you thought about how your church’s history developed regarding race? If you are White, where is your church located compared to where Black churches in your denomination are located? What are the tax values of property in those locations? If you are old enough to remember, how did your church respond to school integration in Concord and Cabarrus county?
Dear white people, can we please start talking about racism? Our community's health and its future depends on doing just that.
Pastor J. Nathan King is pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Concord.
