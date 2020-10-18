COLUMN: Deep sea fishing trip teaches lesson about faith

When we got to the inlet, I couldn’t believe my eyes. I saw enough white caps to last me a lifetime. “No way,” I thought. “Let’s turn around and try it again tomorrow.”

Our captain idled the boat several hundred yards from the inlet. He just sat there, staring at it. I knew he was trying to make up his mind. His doubts made me even more fearful.

Finally, he looked at us for a nod of approval. “Go for it,” my friends pleaded. And away we went, full speed ahead!

Even though we made it through, it was a ride I would never want to take again. Several of us became seasick and the wife of one of my friends even started crying just minutes into the inlet. She finally realized the chance we were taking.

I thought of this experience when my pastor told the story about Peter walking on water. He analogized Peter’s experience to living on the edge and offered some great advice when we approach those inlets in our lives where faith and doubt inevitably confront one another.

Think about it. Peter thought he saw Jesus walking on the water, but it was night and he wasn’t sure. “Lord, if it's you", Peter replied, "tell me to come to you on the water.” Jesus replied, “Come.” (Matthew 14:28-29)