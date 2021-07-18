COLUMN: Does God really care?

For He Himself has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)

All of us wonder from time to time if God really cares about what’s going on in our lives. Why? Because there are those occasions in life when “life” seems to be crashing down on us. We live for the Lord and when things go awry, we seek his comfort and his guidance. We pray, but nothing seems to come of it. “Where is he?”, we wonder.

I confess I have those same thoughts. Jesus once had them, too…as a man who was dying on the Cross for our sins. Remember when he was on the Cross and said, “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me”? (Matthew 27:46)

There are those who believe God gets out of the way while we’re here on earth and just lets things happen. They are called “Deists”. Thomas Jefferson was said to be a Deist. Deists do not believe in the inerrancy of Scripture or supernatural miracles. They believe that God created us to work things out for ourselves. All the tools are here that we need. He doesn’t intervene in human affairs or suspend the natural laws of the universe.