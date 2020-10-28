COLUMN: Don’t let mistakes destroy you

As young people, we played sandlot baseball and football in the nearest open field. One day during the fall, we were playing football, and the quarterback intended to throw the ball to me, so he shouted to me using my nickname, "Duck-Duck." I supposedly ducked my head. The passer was trying to get my attention, but I understood it as a warning to lower my head. This miscommunication resulted in little or no consequences, for it was only a kid’s game. Though I may have been embarrassed, I went on to catch many balls in the future. All of us have obviously lived through similar experiences.
I remember as a youth going to a girl’s house only to discover she had stood me up. I became very angry and drove out onto the highway in my dad’s truck and pushed down on the accelerator, not realizing I had lifted the emergency brake back at her house. Within a mile or so, the truck started to buck and came to an immediate stop in the middle of the road. I could smell the smoke coming from the brake and knew the mistake I had made. There is no doubt if anyone had been following me, there would have been an accident. Thank the Lord that even in my ignorance of getting angry, God spared me a worse fate. I got a good chewing out from my dad about the emergency brake, but I learned a lesson.
As life progressed, I learned quickly that we are responsible for our actions, and these can destroy us if we let them. King David was a good example of letting one moment of weakness spiral into the demise of his kingdom. On one occasion, he decided not to go out with his army to fight the enemy. He stayed in his palace, and that was when he saw beautiful Bathsheba, another man’s wife, taking a bath, and he lusted for her. He had her come to the palace, and there is where his problems began. She became pregnant, thus David not only committed adultery, but later had Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah, placed in front of the battle lines to be killed. David started out with lust that moved into adultery and murder. As you know, Bathsheba’s and his first child was killed by the Lord. Even worse, this act of sin resulted in his kingdom, though not within his time, being taken from his descendants.
The most popular of all verses tells us, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16, ESV.) This is a wonderful promise and gift from our Lord, but the following verse tells us, “For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3:17, KJV) Thus, God sent his son to this world to save us rather than condemn us. He wants all to be saved. He also wants all of us to succeed and not fail. If we can trust in him, he shows us the way to trust him and to receive a full and meaningful life.
Yes, we have our failures and setbacks, but God is available to give us a boost along the way of life. “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” (Psalm 145:18, ESV). Test Christ Jesus; you will find he is faithful.
