COLUMN: Don’t let mistakes destroy you

As young people, we played sandlot baseball and football in the nearest open field. One day during the fall, we were playing football, and the quarterback intended to throw the ball to me, so he shouted to me using my nickname, "Duck-Duck." I supposedly ducked my head. The passer was trying to get my attention, but I understood it as a warning to lower my head. This miscommunication resulted in little or no consequences, for it was only a kid’s game. Though I may have been embarrassed, I went on to catch many balls in the future. All of us have obviously lived through similar experiences.

I remember as a youth going to a girl’s house only to discover she had stood me up. I became very angry and drove out onto the highway in my dad’s truck and pushed down on the accelerator, not realizing I had lifted the emergency brake back at her house. Within a mile or so, the truck started to buck and came to an immediate stop in the middle of the road. I could smell the smoke coming from the brake and knew the mistake I had made. There is no doubt if anyone had been following me, there would have been an accident. Thank the Lord that even in my ignorance of getting angry, God spared me a worse fate. I got a good chewing out from my dad about the emergency brake, but I learned a lesson.