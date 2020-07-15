COLUMN: Everything changes except God

One night, my wife, Barbara and I were watching the movie about the life of Roger Maris, the baseball player who broke Babe Ruth's single season home run record. We got into the conversation about how people try to compare baseball players records of previous times to that of today
Some say to draw crowds, the baseball has been juiced up to allow more home runs. I agree, but there are other things that can cause the scale of comparison to kilter to one side or the other. The baseball players of today are in better shape because of the new ways of making players more physically fit. The pitcher’s mound is not the same height. The ballparks have all changed. There are more teams making the performance level of the pitchers lower. The subject could go on and on and the conclusion would still be there have been too many changes to make a fair comparison.
We can investigate almost every area of life and find changes that have improved the quality and quantity of production. Changes in medicine are allowing people to live longer. The manufacturing improvements are phenomenal in many products. There are items made faster, they last longer, and in most cases look better. The quality of some products is debatable, but even then, the quality of most has improved. I think the majority would not choose to go back to the good old days.
Though the world is changing, God remains the same. You cannot improve on perfection. In God’s Word we find, "Jesus Christ is the same, yesterday, today and forever" (Heb. 13:8, NKJV). It is great He does not change, for all the promises He has given to us in the Bible still stand. He gave His life for us and the only condition for us to have eternal life is to believe the truth of His death, burial and resurrection.
I do not think any of us would like it if God kept changing the basic rules for knowing His Son and keeping His commandments. What was sin yesterday is still sin today and will be sin tomorrow. One of the problems we have is that we try to change God's rules to make them fit us. A friend of mine was having a conversation about what the person had done over the weekend. Then this person made the statement, "That used to be sin.” As I have said, society tries to reclassify acts that were once sin as being okay for our day. However, God is the official scorer in the game of life and He knows what is right and wrong.
Thank God He is still the same and the rulebook, the Bible, does not change. If we follow God's unchangeable rules, we will have a full and meaningful life while we are here below and one day will be with Him in heaven.
