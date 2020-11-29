COLUMN: Failure to show humility teaches important lesson

We all have times in our lives when we have said or done things that we look back on with embarrassment. This was one of those moments for me. I am not an arrogant man. In fact, salvation has brought more humility to my life than any other quality. Yet, all of us fail God when we allow worldly qualities to show up in our lives that do not represent the Christian values that salvation has instilled in us.

The years that have passed since this unfortunate incident have allowed me to reflect on what happened. I have come to realize that while God sanctified me at salvation, he continues to teach me the lessons that are necessary to be more like Christ. Peter referred to these life changing experiences as growing “in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ”. (II Peter 3:18)

As Christians, we haven’t arrived and still have much to learn. In short, because God is not through with us, He will continue to teach us through both our successes and our failures. Learning through both is what helps to ensure that our pride will never overcome our humility.

I am glad I did not get the job I thought I wanted. God knew all along that it was not for me. Yet, he used the opportunity to show me a side of myself that continues to need a lot of work.

While I wasn’t the right man for that job, it was the right time to remind me my relationship with Christ needed some work.