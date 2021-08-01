COLUMN: Fatal accident teaches family about the value of prayer

The Bible teaches us that “all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose”. (Romans 8:28) I believe that promise and can honestly say that I saw a lot of “good” in what can only be described as a tragic episode in my daughter’s young life. We saw and felt the prayers of thousands of Christians, hundreds of whom visited us at the hospital. My faith in youth was restored by what I witnessed. I met kids who cared, who loved my daughter, and who genuinely hurt for what she and my family were enduring.

But the most painful experience for me occurred three weeks after the accident. The day after my daughter’s second operation to remove her tailbone and repair her broken ankle and heel, she experienced intolerable pain. We had been told that it would come and go in episodes, at levels that medication could not mask. I cried as I watched her writhe on her hospital bed, screaming out to God, “O Lord, please take this pain away from me”. I never want to watch one of my children hurt like that again!

I thought about my daughter’s prayer later that night. She could have asked for the doctor first, or she could have begged the nurse for another shot of morphine. She ultimately did both of those things. But the first thing she did was pray to God for deliverance. She knew the Great Physician!

Today, I am grateful for life and I thank God for sparing my daughter. But most of all, I am grateful that she knows the Lord and understands that she can turn to Him first for any need that she has. “Train up a child in the way that (s)he should go and when (s)he is old, (s)he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)