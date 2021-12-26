COLUMN: Finding a friend in Jesus

The lesson here is that we must first be a friend to the unbeliever, whether it’s our child or our next-door neighbor. Like Jesus, we have to be willing to let them come to us on their terms. And when they do come, we have to be willing to listen and prepared to answer their questions.

Notice that Jesus did not apologize for who he was or what he believed. He told Nicodemus, “Most assuredly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of heaven”. (John 3:3) Later in the conversation, Nicodemus, frustrated and confused, said, “How can these things be”? (John 3:9) Again, Jesus did not back down. “For God so loved the world”, he told him, “that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life”. (John 3:16) The point here is that honesty should never be sacrificed at the expense of friendship. The two can and must go hand-in-hand.

Finally, Jesus was patient. He understood that Nicodemus needed some time to think about things. I wonder what might have happened to Nicodemus if Jesus had pushed him for a decision that night.