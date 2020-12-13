COLUMN: Five principles for a better prayer life

“And this is my prayer: that your love may abound more and more in knowledge and depth of insight, so that you may be able to discern what is best and may be pure and blameless until the day of Christ, filled with the fruit of righteousness that comes through Jesus Christ - to the glory and praise of God.” (Philippians 1:9-11)

During a performance appraisal, I once had an employee who remarked: “I give my all everyday so when I go to bed at night, I don’t have to apologize to the Lord for anything”.

I thought she was just trying to make a point until she mentioned a verse from 2 Timothy, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”. (2 Timothy 4:7)

Hopefully, that’s not the way you feel at the end of the day because the Bible says that we should be troubled by our sin. In other words, in spite of how good our day has gone for us, we are still sinful and the very presence of sin in our lives should bother us. The Apostle John said it this way: “If we say, ‘We have never sinned’, we turn God into a liar and his Word is not in us”. (1 John 1:10)

The Bible is full of advice regarding how we should pray. Here are five biblical principles I believe should always govern our prayer time: