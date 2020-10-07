COLUMN: God is for us

The Bible tells us that God’s Holy Spirit intercedes for us to the Father. “Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself makes intercession for us with groaning which cannot be uttered.” (Rom.8:26,NKJV) The savior who died for us is now interceding for us in heaven. He gives us the grace we need to overcome temptation and defeat the enemy.

As our advocate, he can forgive our sins and restore our fellowship with God. It is so great to have our Lord Jesus interceding for us to the father. The Holy Spirit tells us those things that we should pray for, and Christ presents these to the father.

I can remember when we lived in Virginia and our apartment on base was broken into one weekend while we were away. Afterward, the Security Police discovered who was responsible — two young boys. Their parents came to us with the boys and had them apologize. We were then asked to be character witnesses for them in court. We were to tell the judge that we thought they had learned their lesson and to be light on their punishment. Thank God, I can go to Jesus and he will do the same for me.

God does not shelter us from the difficulties of life because we need them for our spiritual growth. He assures us that the difficulties of life are working for us and not against us. God permits trials to come that he might use them for our good and his Glory. “Yet in all things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37, NKJV) Jesus is our conqueror.