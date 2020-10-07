COLUMN: God is for us

While I was stationed in Thailand, our base had an emergency evacuation plan. All the troops were not aware of the plan, but those in supervisory positions knew of the possibility of the base being overrun at any time. In previous years, the North Vietnamese had come a little closer to invading Laos or Thailand. The plan made me feel more secure.
Apostle Paul wrote these closing words of encouragement to the Christians of Rome whose lives were in danger: “What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8:31, NKJV) Who would we ever want as an advocate other than God the father?
In that same chapter, Paul explains the sacrifice God made for our sakes. It is God who let Jesus pay the price for our sins so that we are justified (seen by God as though we had never sinned). No one can make a charge against those of his elect.
When I was growing up, my brother, John, was always nearby to protect me. I was in a lot scuffles, but I knew without a shadow of a doubt that he would be there to protect me if anyone should try to harm me.
There are no stronger words that I could ever hear than God is with me; I have no reason to fear. "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil." (Ps. 23:4a, NKJV)
The Bible tells us that God’s Holy Spirit intercedes for us to the Father. “Likewise the Spirit also helps in our weaknesses. For we do not know what we should pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself makes intercession for us with groaning which cannot be uttered.” (Rom.8:26,NKJV) The savior who died for us is now interceding for us in heaven. He gives us the grace we need to overcome temptation and defeat the enemy.
As our advocate, he can forgive our sins and restore our fellowship with God. It is so great to have our Lord Jesus interceding for us to the father. The Holy Spirit tells us those things that we should pray for, and Christ presents these to the father.
I can remember when we lived in Virginia and our apartment on base was broken into one weekend while we were away. Afterward, the Security Police discovered who was responsible — two young boys. Their parents came to us with the boys and had them apologize. We were then asked to be character witnesses for them in court. We were to tell the judge that we thought they had learned their lesson and to be light on their punishment. Thank God, I can go to Jesus and he will do the same for me.
God does not shelter us from the difficulties of life because we need them for our spiritual growth. He assures us that the difficulties of life are working for us and not against us. God permits trials to come that he might use them for our good and his Glory. “Yet in all things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37, NKJV) Jesus is our conqueror.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!