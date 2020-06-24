COLUMN: God reclaims his own

As you travel around the city of Johannesburg, South Africa, you see many large hills of sludge left by the mining companies when they were mining for gold. My wife Barbara and I have been told some of these hills are over 100 years.
Not too long ago these companies discovered gold deposits left in the sludge. As a result, they have reclaimed the small amounts of gold by taking the once useless dirt through a process using water and cyanide, with the gold attaching itself to the cyanide. The companies have also captured zinc, platinum and other precious metals. It is hard to believe it takes a ton of sludge to produce a pinpoint of gold. We know the benefits must be worth the efforts, or the mining companies would not continue.
As the process was explained I thought about how God is so patient in reclaiming His children who have gone astray. The Old Testament has many stories where God restored those who had drifted away from Him.
In the Bible God called David as a young lad to defeat the giant Goliath, to become a great warrior and later King of Israel. As king, David strayed from God, committed adultery and murder, however, God forgave David. God knew that once restored David would be of use to Him. Later God said, "David is a man after My own heart."
Many Christians, those having accepted Christ as their personal Savior, often turn away from God, but when restored turn back; Jesus is waiting with open arms. He knows of our failures but is willing to forgive.
Frank Sinatra as well as Elvis sang the song, "I did it my way". It may have contained lyrics that are familiar to the ways of the world, but a child of God cannot do it his or her way. If they are to be happy they must do it, "God's Way". In John 14:5 Thomas, the disciple may have been confused when Jesus told the disciples, "Where I go you know and the way you know.” However, we have no excuse for not knowing that Jesus is the Way. . God has given His Word to direct us to Him. Jesus said, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. ‘For My yoke is easy and My burden is light’” (Matt. 11:28-30, NKJV).
In the parable of the Prodigal Son we find the father of the wayward son waiting and looking for his son to return. God does the same with those who have turned their backs on Him. God waits in the same manner ready to restore us to our rightful positions as children of the King. Although we may not receive a robe, new sandals, or a ring as the prodigal received, the Bible tells us a crown is waiting. If for some reason you have turn away from Christ, it is time to turn around; His arms are open, ready to receive you. What is your answer today?