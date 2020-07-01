COLUMN: God’s assurances

Years ago, I was given a Gospel Tract, “The Five Assurances of God” written by Mr. Bill Bright, the founder of Campus Crusade for Christ. This document is a jewel to remind us of His wonderful promises that will strengthen our walk with the Lord Jesus Christ. It is also a valuable tool to share with others who are searching for the “Full and Meaningful Life“ that the Lord Jesus promised.“ One is “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10b, NKJV). It was designed primarily to help Christians grow in Christ knowing that God has given Christians these assurances which strengthen us in our daily walk with Him.
The Assurance of Salvation – 1 John 5:11-12, NKJV - “And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in the Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life.” This assurance is the most important of all because every Christian must be sure we are saved thereby having eternal life.
I am often asked how can I know I am saved? The Apostle John gives the answer in the next verse of his Gospel, “These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, that you may continue to believe in the name of Son of God” (1 John 5:13).
Simply, we must believe that Jesus is the Son of God who died on the cross for our sins and was raised from death on the third day to have eternal life? We must trust what God has said in His Word? “Therefore, faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17, NKJV).
The Assurance of Answered Prayer - JOHN 16:24, NKJV - “Until now you have asked nothing in My name, Ask, and you will receive that your joy will be full.” To maintain a relationship with God you must be able to talk to God know that He will answer your prayer.
Supportive of this assurance are the words of the Apostle Paul, “Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us, to Him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever, Amen. (Eph. 3:20-21, NKJV).
ASSURANCE OF VICTORY - 1 CORINTHIANS 10:13 – “No temptation has overtaken you except such as is common to man; but God is faithful, who will not allow you to be tempted beyond what you are able, but with the temptation will also make the way of escape, that you ay be able to bear it.”
We face temptation every day. We need the assurance that God will help us to fend off Satan as he tempts us. God gives us victory in our struggle with Satan.
ASSURANCE OF FORGIVENESS: 1 JOHN 1:9 – “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
I quote this assurance quite often. All need to acknowledge we are sinners. However, God is faithful and just to forgive and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
ASSURANCE OF GUIDANCE: - PROVERBS 3:5-6 – “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your paths.” We need guidance all the time. God has promised that He will lead us. He will never forsake us. He will be there through thick and thin. Radar is used to keep large jets on the path during landing. Pilots trust the air traffic controllers. We are to trust God to direct us in every step of our lives.
When I first received the tract my goal was to memorize these promises of God, I hope you will do the same.
