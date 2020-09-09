COLUMN: God’s grace is amazing and complete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Early in my pastoral ministry I attended a memorial service for a Christian man. In the services the congregation sang "Amazing Grace." As we began to sing from the church hymnal, I noticed only four verses were printed. I knew most church denominational hymnals include five verses to this beautiful song with the last beginning with "When we've been there ten thousand years, Bright shining as the sun, We've no less days to sing God's praise than when we first begun." When we had completed singing, I felt there was something missing. The story of God's Grace had not been

totally expressed into death.

When reading the words of "Amazing Grace" the writer, John Newton, purposely reflects all the stages of God's Grace for the Christian life. It begins with our movement from the darkness of sin unto the light of salvation. We are moved from darkness into receiving our sight of God. The hymn continues to tell how God's grace teaches us to honor God and to let God take us through the storms and dangers of life. God's Grace leads us through every hour of every day.