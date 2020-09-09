COLUMN: God’s grace is amazing and complete

Early in my pastoral ministry I attended a memorial service for a Christian man. In the services the congregation sang "Amazing Grace." As we began to sing from the church hymnal, I noticed only four verses were printed. I knew most church denominational hymnals include five verses to this beautiful song with the last beginning with "When we've been there ten thousand years, Bright shining as the sun, We've no less days to sing God's praise than when we first begun." When we had completed singing, I felt there was something missing. The story of God's Grace had not been
totally expressed into death.
When reading the words of "Amazing Grace" the writer, John Newton, purposely reflects all the stages of God's Grace for the Christian life. It begins with our movement from the darkness of sin unto the light of salvation. We are moved from darkness into receiving our sight of God. The hymn continues to tell how God's grace teaches us to honor God and to let God take us through the storms and dangers of life. God's Grace leads us through every hour of every day.
I have since learned that an unknown writer wrote the fifth verse that takes God’s Grace beyond the grave. It is very important to understand grace takes us even unto death as the last verse so vividly explains. We should be thankful God does not leave us at the grave but has promised to take us on into life after death for an eternity. So, God's grace extends from the new birth of salvation through life and through that shadow of death into heaven with Him. “
When I was in the military, we had what we called "A Day of Grace" that extended our leave an extra day without taking from our leave allocation. When we took ten days of leave, we were given an extra day to get back to our unit and to sign-in. I don't remember exercising that rule, but it was available.
In the same way God's grace has been extended to every person who lives. “In Him (meaning Jesus) we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7, NKJV). God's Word also says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16, NKJV). When packaged together these two promises become the offer of "eternal life," for all who will believe. This is done by His grace (gift).
We currently live in a time of grace much like the militaries' "Day of Grace". Instead, in the days of grace God waits to see, "Whosoever will call". He is ready to give everyone eternal life. John Newton described it as "Ten thousand years" which is only the beginning. The next time you sing "Amazing Grace" remember the best has not yet begun. God wants to give each of us life eternal in the presence of Christ Jesus His Son.
