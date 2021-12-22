COLUMN: Going forward after Christmas

Looking forward from the Christmas Story we find that time did not stop when Jesus was born. Mary and Joseph had much to do. They had to raise their new Son in the way that was required by the Law. The Book of Luke states that after eight days these parents took Jesus to the temple to be circumcised. While there a devout man, Simeon, blessed Jesus confirming that Jesus was the Son of God. Also, the prophetess, Anna, recognized the Baby Jesus as the one that the Jews had long awaited.
Mary and Joseph acquired a house to stay in and were there for at least two years. The Wise Men found them at that location and presented gifts and proclaimed Him as King of the Jews. Almost immediately Joseph had a dream and was warned of King Herod’s order to kill all children who were two years old or younger. Thus, Mary and Joseph departed for Egypt to save the life of their child. These two were fulfilling their responsibilities as parents and protected their special child God had put in their care.
We have no idea how many people the shepherds told about the coming of the awaited King. Theologians believe that when the Wise Men returned to their different locales, they played a tremendous role in spreading the news of the Birth of the Newborn King. The question is whether our Christmas celebration this year lifted our spirits to the point of wanting to continue telling people about Jesus and how He has changed our lives.
Here is a list of facts that we should ponder as we go forward from this wonderful Christmas.
The Lord Jesus whom we exalt at Christmas is not just a baby in a manger. He is not just a character in a children's story. He is our Lord, Master, King of Kings who will take us to heaven one day.
“The first time He came - He came veiled in the form of a child. The next time he comes, and I believe it will be soon, he will come unveiled, and it will be abundantly and immediately clear to all the world just who He really is.
The first time He came - A star marked His arrival. The next time He come whole heavens will roll up like a scroll, and all the stars will fall out of the sky, and He Himself will light up the world.
The first time he came – Wise men and shepherds brought Him gifts. The next time He comes He will bring gifts, rewards for his own.
The first time he came - there was no room for Him. The next time he comes, the whole world will not be able to contain His glory.
The first time He came - only a few attended His arrival-- some shepherds and some wise men. The next time he comes, every eye shall see Him.
The first time he came - as a baby, soon he will come as sovereign King and Lord. Make sure you are ready.”
Prior to Jesus’ ascension into heaven, He left his disciples with these words, “But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth” (Acts 1:8, (NKJV). Let’s tell the world what Jesus has done for us.