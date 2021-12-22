COLUMN: Going forward after Christmas

Here is a list of facts that we should ponder as we go forward from this wonderful Christmas.

The Lord Jesus whom we exalt at Christmas is not just a baby in a manger. He is not just a character in a children's story. He is our Lord, Master, King of Kings who will take us to heaven one day.

“The first time He came - He came veiled in the form of a child. The next time he comes, and I believe it will be soon, he will come unveiled, and it will be abundantly and immediately clear to all the world just who He really is.

The first time He came - A star marked His arrival. The next time He come whole heavens will roll up like a scroll, and all the stars will fall out of the sky, and He Himself will light up the world.

The first time he came – Wise men and shepherds brought Him gifts. The next time He comes He will bring gifts, rewards for his own.

The first time he came - there was no room for Him. The next time he comes, the whole world will not be able to contain His glory.

The first time He came - only a few attended His arrival-- some shepherds and some wise men. The next time he comes, every eye shall see Him.